The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies accounts for about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $388.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

