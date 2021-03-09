JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Insider Sally Macdonald Buys 1,619 Shares

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) insider Sally Macdonald purchased 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 614 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £9,940.66 ($12,987.54).

Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £995.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 323 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.04 ($9.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 665.71.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

