National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE ITP opened at C$24.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.43. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$26.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

