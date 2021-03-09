Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

