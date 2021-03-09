Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.59.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

