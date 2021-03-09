Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 720,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESQ opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

ESQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

