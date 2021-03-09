Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

