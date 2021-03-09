Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Purchased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.55% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $435,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC opened at $12.99 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $381.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,970 and sold 9,350 shares valued at $105,648. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

