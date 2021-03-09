Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $32.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

