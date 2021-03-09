Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$0.90 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGY. Raymond James reiterated an underpeform rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$0.60.

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.