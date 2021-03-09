Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$0.90 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGY. Raymond James reiterated an underpeform rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$0.60.

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

