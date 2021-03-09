Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.