360,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $53.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

