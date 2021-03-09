Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Cowen makes up 1.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cowen were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cowen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cowen by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

