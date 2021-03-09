T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

