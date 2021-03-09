GoodRx (GDRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

