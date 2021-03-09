Champions Oncology (CSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Champions Oncology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

