Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

