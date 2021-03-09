Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. FB Financial accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $274,050. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

