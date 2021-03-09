Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,321 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

