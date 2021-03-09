WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,377.71

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,377.71 ($18.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,938 ($25.32). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($24.88), with a volume of 378,842 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMWH. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,526.60 ($19.95).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,705.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

