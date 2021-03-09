Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,108.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,985.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

