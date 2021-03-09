Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

