Odyssey Market Capitalization Achieves $4.52 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $470,119.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00452512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.43 or 0.00462348 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

