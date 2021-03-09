ANON 24-Hour Volume Hits $45.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $82,330.21 and $45.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00452512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

