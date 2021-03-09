Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €15.32 ($18.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

