Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.