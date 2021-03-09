Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

ADMP opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

