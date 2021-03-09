Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GNE stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.67. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.
About Genie Energy
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.