Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GNE stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.67. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

