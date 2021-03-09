Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.69

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.69 and traded as high as $33.87. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 484 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

