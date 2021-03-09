BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BTRS opened at $14.51 on Monday. BTRS has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

