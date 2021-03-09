Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $502.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

