The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $415.00 at Raymond James

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of COO opened at $385.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $175,360,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

