Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $49.19 on Friday. Arch Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $749.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Arch Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,917,000. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $7,660,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.