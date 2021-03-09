Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFIE stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.