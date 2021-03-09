Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,341 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.