Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.