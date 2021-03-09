OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KIDS stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.57 million, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $147,053.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

