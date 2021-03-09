SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.