SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 590,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 755,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

