SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 62,900 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 645.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $263.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.