Sumo Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 16th

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have commented on SUMO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

