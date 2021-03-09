Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $7.08. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,198,965 shares.

SNSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

