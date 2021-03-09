Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $194,242.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $53.92 million and approximately $194,242.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,849.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.39 or 0.03426944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00368970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.07 or 0.01006631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00419142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00348852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00240918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,171,296 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.