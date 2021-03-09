Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.