Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

