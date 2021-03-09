BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

