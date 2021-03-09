Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,716 shares of company stock worth $11,426,088. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

