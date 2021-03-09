Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$17.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -370.64. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,400 shares of company stock worth $2,611,044.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a report on Friday.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

