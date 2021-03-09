NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

