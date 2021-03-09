Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is scheduled to announce its Q4 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

