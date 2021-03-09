Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.35. 165,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.8% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.